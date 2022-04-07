Long-term care facilities across the Ozarks report staffing shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long-term care industry is experiencing a workforce shortage, with many facilities unable to fill open positions.

Kathy McCrary is the administrator for Joy Assisted Living in Springfield, which has been experiencing staffing shortages firsthand.

”People are working 12 and 16-hour shifts,” McCrary says. “People are sometimes working many days in a row without a day off so we do have a lot of overtime, which we’re having to payout.”

McCrary says that’s led to managers filling in and others doing tasks outside their usual job description.

“To make sure some of those people do get some time off because if you burn out the ones you’ve got, then you don’t have anything,” McCrary says.

Many industries lost workers during the pandemic but eventually recovered. The University of Missouri released a report that found that wasn’t the case for jobs in nursing homes and residential care facilities. Associate extension professor Mark White says trends show employment continuing to stay down, with 10,000 fewer people working in the industry than before the pandemic.

“The challenges vary a little bit within the state,” White says. “They’re particularly pressing in kind of non-metro or rural areas, which there are fewer people there and they tend to have older and sicker populations than you’d find in metro areas.”

That’s the case for Heart of the Ozarks in Ava. Director of Regional Consulting Tonya Cutbirth says the biggest problem is attracting applicants and then keeping them.

“The competition is out there,” Cutbirth says. “We’re all trying to retain and recruit the same nurse or the same CNA and it’s basically a wage war. Who can pay the highest for the shortest amount of time or the biggest bonus.”

Cutbirth says they’ve already increased wages by 70% to get employees to stay with the company. However, it’s less than what agencies can pay.

“We just cannot compete with that,” Cutbirth says. “That triples your payroll and we’ve seen a lot of facilities close or that will be closing due to that.”

