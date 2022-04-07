Newton County, Ark. Sheriff: Apparent hallucinations lead to home shot up; 2 arrested

JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - The Newton County sheriff says hallucinations from drugs led a man to shoot up his own home.

Robert Madison, 43, of Mt. Judea, and Tamara Ann Cline, 51, of Mt. Judea, face several drug charges in the incident.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says deputies responded to a call Wednesday of a possible home invasion. Deputies say they arrived at the homer where Madison was standing in the driveway with a gun. Deputies say he admitted to shooting into the house at intruders. Deputies say they also noted the man appeared to be severely under the influence of drugs and was acting very paranoid and erratic.

They found no intruders or any sign of intruders. Sheriff Wheeler says deputies did find drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

“The actions of Mr. Madison shooting up his own home, based on apparent hallucinations just goes to show you how dangerous methamphetamine use can be,” said Sheriff Wheeler. “And, this is apparently not the first time he has done this. The heads-up work by my deputies not only took drugs out of our community and firearms out of the hands of someone who obviously isn’t safe to have them, but it may also have prevented something bad from happening to a passerby or nearby resident.”

A judge set bond for both at $10,000.

