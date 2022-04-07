Pleasant Hope, Mo. neighbors react to body of missing man found close to homes

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a homicide near Pleasant Hope after finding the body of a missing person, Dan Myers, 51.

Authorities said they have one person in custody but have not released any information on them yet. He had been reported missing in March.

Zoe Mason, who has lived down the road for a few years, said times like this get the blood pumping.

“Unbelievable, I’m not used to that. So I keep my guns loaded because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Mason. “Makes your heart race and keep your doors locked.”

Deputies responded to a call of a body on North Farm Road 167 near Pleasant Hope on Wednesday night and Token Turpin, who was passing by, said she didn’t even know what the commotion was all about.

“When we found out was like a body or something it really made our heart jump like wow, like really?,” said Turpin. “Like it was scary.”

Deputies said Myers was originally reported missing over two weeks ago and this past week they quickly changed their investigation to a homicide after new leads.

Mason and Turpin are frightened it happened so close to home.

“My dog was out in the yard yesterday and when he hears the sirens going by, he starts singing and let me know that something’s going on,” said Mason.

“It’s just crazy to think that it was in the backyard, up the hill, we can see the police lights at the back window,” said Turpin.

Mason said she hopes this is the last of the random violence.

“I’m older and senior and being out here, I don’t know anybody so it scared me,” said Mason. “Scared me to hear that kind of crime is going on right here.”

