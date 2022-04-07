Advertisement

Police searching for missing teenager from Ozark, Mo.

Sebastian Whitham disappeared in the 1200 block of North 10th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police need your help in locating a teenager reported missing from Ozark.

Sebastian Whitham disappeared in the 1200 block of North 10th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe he may be traveling on a push scooter to an unknown destination.

If you have seen Sebastian or you have information about his whereabouts, call the Ozark Police Department call (417) 581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

