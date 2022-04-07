Property tax increase likely for most Carroll County, Ark. homeowners

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Most homeowners in Carroll County will likely see property tax increases in the coming months as a result of rising home prices in the area.

Carroll County assessor Jeannie Davidson told the quorum court at its March meeting the county will be reappraising properties this year, as it is required to do every five years. A hot real estate market is expected to translate into higher appraisals. It will lead to increased property tax.

”It’s gonna be harder for people to continue to pay their taxes because they’re going up and we don’t have control over that, because we have to go with what market is,” said Davidson. “I don’t know how our kids are going to be able to afford homes here.”

For the most part, Carroll County is very rural. niche industry and tourism sectors bring new residents to the county.

”And it’s only getting higher, so there’s not enough housing to go around for us locals,” said Bobby Engles, who has lived in Carroll County for several years now. “Those value increases are great for home flippers, but at the same time our jobs for our citizens can’t keep up with those rising prices.”

Engles rents because house prices continue to rise. He doesn’t see it as a good time to buy. He says it took him several months to find a decently priced rental option when he moved to the county.

”We want to buy a home here, but with the price of home values going up, 40% sometimes even higher it’s making it difficult for us to buy any home,” he said. “Those home values even affect the rental market, I saw a mobile home trailer the other day that was being rented out for $1,100/month.”

”When you have somebody that sells a property out of state where prices are a lot higher and taxes are a lot higher, Arkansas looks very charming,” said Davidson. “Those same people are willing to pay significantly above listing price to buy a property they want, that continues to drive the market up.”

Davidson said she’s heard from local residents who are upset about the tax increases, and she shares their concerns. A saving grace for homeowners is the Homestead Exemption Law, which limits the percentage an owner’s property tax can increase each year.

“The homestead credit holds everything at an increase of 5% a year,” said Davidson. “If your value goes double what it is right now, you won’t see taxes increase like that. They’ll inch up at 5% a year, but they won’t just jump arbitrarily at 40%.”

The Carroll County assessor says homeowners can expect reappraisal notices in the mail sometime around July 15, which will include information on adjustments and the appeals process.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

