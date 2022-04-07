Advertisement

Pulaski County deputies arrest man accused of setting a fire, resisting arrest

Steven Weymouth faces second-degree arson and resisting arrest. A judge set his bond at $40,000.
Steven Weymouth faces second-degree arson and resisting arrest. A judge set his bond at $40,000.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County deputies arrested a man accused of setting a fire, then resisting arrest.

Steven Weymouth faces second-degree arson and resisting arrest. A judge set his bond at $40,000.

Investigators say deputies responded to a fire in the 26000 block of Swallow Drive. They say deputies observed Weymouth on the property holding a pole in his hand. Deputies asked him to drop it and they say he refused. Deputies say they used a taser and spray after a brief struggle during his arrest.

Investigators say they found drugs on Weymouth.

Several agencies assisted in the investigation.

