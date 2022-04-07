Pulaski County deputies arrest man accused of setting a fire, resisting arrest

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County deputies arrested a man accused of setting a fire, then resisting arrest.

Steven Weymouth faces second-degree arson and resisting arrest. A judge set his bond at $40,000.

Investigators say deputies responded to a fire in the 26000 block of Swallow Drive. They say deputies observed Weymouth on the property holding a pole in his hand. Deputies asked him to drop it and they say he refused. Deputies say they used a taser and spray after a brief struggle during his arrest.

Investigators say they found drugs on Weymouth.

Several agencies assisted in the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.