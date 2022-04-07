Advertisement

Springfield Police Dept. warns women to be aware of man saying they have a flat tire

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department warns women drivers to be aware of a man flagging drivers down claiming they have a flat tire.

Police say it has happened on multiple occasions from mid-March until April 3. All of the women said the man told them to pull into a parking lot because of a flat tire. He then, carrying a tire gauge, asks them to exit the vehicle to show them the flat tire. Each of these times the victims say they did not have a flat tire.

The women describe him as a white man in his mid-20s or 30s. He has brownish or reddish hair with a beard. They also say he has a muscular build. He drives a four-door red sedan, thought to be a 2014 Chevy Cruz with a sunroof.

Call police at 417-864-1810. You can also make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

