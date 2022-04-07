Advertisement

Springfield’s City Utilities restores power outages in the downtown area

Courtesy: Springfield City Utilities
Courtesy: Springfield City Utilities(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power outages in downtown Springfield.

Nearly 600 customers lost power around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday because of high winds. CLICK HERE for the CU outage map. The outage impacted the phone lines for the Springfield Police Department, but not 911 service.

CU crews inspected all of the electric system in the impacted areas. They believe wind conditions caused the initial fault.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest two men in deadly shooting in West Plains, Mo.
Police identify victim, suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Plains, Mo. truck stop
Angelina E. Harvey, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run
Traffic Radar Sensor
Fact Finders: The white boxes hanging near traffic lights in Springfield, Mo.
Dan Albert Myers/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of man reported missing; 1 arrested
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

Courtesy: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Newton County, Ark. Sheriff: Apparent hallucinations lead to shot up home; 2 arrested
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield Police Dept. warns women to be aware of man saying they have a flat tire
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Beet and Fresh Mozzarella Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Beet and Fresh Mozzarella Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Beet and Fresh Mozzarella Salad