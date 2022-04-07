Springfield’s City Utilities restores power outages in the downtown area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power outages in downtown Springfield.

Nearly 600 customers lost power around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday because of high winds. CLICK HERE for the CU outage map. The outage impacted the phone lines for the Springfield Police Department, but not 911 service.

CU crews inspected all of the electric system in the impacted areas. They believe wind conditions caused the initial fault.

