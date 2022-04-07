Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Beet and Fresh Mozzarella Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh salad for spring.

Roasted Beet and fresh mozzarella salad

Ingredients:

* 2 beets cut into bite-sized pieces

* 2 tbsp olive oil

* 1 tsp salt

* 1 tsp pepper

* ½ cup fresh mozzarella cubed

* 3 cups arugula or baby spring mix

* 2 tbsp pine nuts

Dressing

* 1/3 cup white vinegar

* 1 cup olive oil

* 3 Tbsp honey

* 2 tsp garlic salt

2 tbsp dried basil

Whisk together the dressing ingredients and set them aside. Toss the beets in olive oil salt and pepper and roast in a 350-degree oven until soft. Allow beets to cool completely. Toss greens in salad dressing top with beets, cheese, and pine nuts. Add preferred protein.

The recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

