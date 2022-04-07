Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Beet and Fresh Mozzarella Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh salad for spring.
Roasted Beet and fresh mozzarella salad
Ingredients:
* 2 beets cut into bite-sized pieces
* 2 tbsp olive oil
* 1 tsp salt
* 1 tsp pepper
* ½ cup fresh mozzarella cubed
* 3 cups arugula or baby spring mix
* 2 tbsp pine nuts
Dressing
* 1/3 cup white vinegar
* 1 cup olive oil
* 3 Tbsp honey
* 2 tsp garlic salt
2 tbsp dried basil
Whisk together the dressing ingredients and set them aside. Toss the beets in olive oil salt and pepper and roast in a 350-degree oven until soft. Allow beets to cool completely. Toss greens in salad dressing top with beets, cheese, and pine nuts. Add preferred protein.
The recipe serves four.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.