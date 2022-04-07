Advertisement

WATCH: On 45th anniversary of Masters win, KC’s own Tom Watson joins honorary starters to tee off

Tom Watson hits his tee shot during the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the...
Tom Watson hits his tee shot during the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A tradition unlike any other has honored a Kansas City legend unlike any other.

Tom Watson, a Kansas City native who still resides in the area, joined golf icons Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the honorary starters to the 2022 Masters tournament.

“I would like to say how honored I am to be with Gary and Jack,” Watson said before hitting his shot. “I’ve watched this ceremony many times in the past with Arnie (Palmer), Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson. And to be a part of this thing, I am truly humbled.”

Watson won the tournament in 1977 and 1981. One of the greatest golfers ever, Watson’s eight major wins rank sixth all time. His 39 PGA Tour wins also put him at 10th most in history.

