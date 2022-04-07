Winds knock power pole onto building in Ash Grove, Mo.

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - High winds knocked down a power pole onto a building in Ash Grove on Thursday.

The pole landed on a hardware store. Firefighters evacuated the building because of the live wires.

The pole damaged part of the roof and a vehicle parked by the store. Nobody suffered any injuries.

