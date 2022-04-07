Winds knock power pole onto building in Ash Grove, Mo.
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - High winds knocked down a power pole onto a building in Ash Grove on Thursday.
The pole landed on a hardware store. Firefighters evacuated the building because of the live wires.
The pole damaged part of the roof and a vehicle parked by the store. Nobody suffered any injuries.
