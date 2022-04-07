ON YOUR SIDE: Spring tick dangers; ways to keep your family and pets safe

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Spring has more in the Ozarks heading outdoors, increasing the chance of tick bites or tick-borne illnesses.

Taney County health leaders say if you see a tick on you, you need to remove it immediately. CoxHealth Branson Nurse Jana Watkins says you also need to keep an eye on the area where it bit.

“When you remove the tick and you find you have some redness or even some swelling drainage or even streaks, you need to make sure you follow up with your doctor and get that treated as soon as possible,” said Watkins.

Watkins says there is a proper way to remove a tick. Using tweezers is often the easiest and most effective way.

”You just take your tweezers and you pull straight up,” Watkins said. “You don’t want to twist it because you can break off the head.”

She says if you’ve been bit, it’s important to monitor your symptoms as well. Tick-borne illness symptoms may include fever, fatigue, or loss of appetite.

”I for one had tick fever once when I was younger,” she said. “It caused me to be very dizzy. I had headaches, fever, and wound up going on medications for that.”

Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society director Jayme Tabuchi says spring is also a time when we see an increase in fleas and ticks for our pets.

”Specifically for animals, it’s really important to remember that flea and tick season needs to be treated as an all-year thing and not just spring and summer,” said Tabuchi.

There are several flea and tick medicines you can purchase. Tabuchi says it’s all about finding what works best for you, what you can realistically afford, and keeping up with your animal.

”If you’re looking for longer-lasting protection, there are products on the market that last up to 12 weeks,” Tabuchi said. “If you’re like, I just need to get it and forget, you might check into something like that.”

Watkins says when you get home from the park or a hike make sure you do a full body check on yourself and your pet. Some ticks are harder to spot than others.

