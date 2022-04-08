Advertisement

Barry County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen items from Exeter Fire Protection District

Courtesy: Exeter Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Exeter Fire Protection District(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EXETER, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office recovered several items stolen from the Exeter Fire Protection District.

Thieves hit the district’s No. 2 fire station. It took less than a week for deputies to locate the stolen goods.

In a Facebook post, the district thanked the investigators, “We are thankful for the work the deputies put into finding and retrieving our stolen property! Thank you again to our brothers and sisters in blue!”

