Branson Police Department approved for AR-15 rifle program funding

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - In March, the Branson Board of Alderman approved a budget amendment for a police purchase rifle program.

Up to $85,000 was approved for the rifle program. And $50,000 will be for the purchase of AR-15 rifles and accessories for the department.

Branson Lieutenant E.J. Jones says officers who choose to participate in the program will pay the city back for the rifle over 26 pay periods. This will allow the officer to own the rifle they carry on duty.

”The other $35,000 will go towards storage solutions, also racks for the vehicles,” said Jones. “The old platform and new platform have different gun racks that go into squad cars.”

Officers already have access to a department rifle, while others carry a personal one. However, he says the department rifles are becoming old and in need of maintenance or replacements.

”I started here in 1995 and we had some of these rifles in service in 1995,” Jones said.

Officers are not allowed to use the new weapons on-duty until they have completed a 40-hour training course.

”Now the officer, not only do they own that firearm, it is sighted for them,” Jones said. “They practice with that weapon, that weapon only which generates more confidence and also a pride in maintenance.”

Jones says officers who choose not to buy the new rifles for themselves will have access to one and will go through the training program.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.