CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Greene County porch pirate?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Home security video shows tattoos on the man's arms. Deputies believe he's in his 30's. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies are investigating a theft in the 4400 block of East Cromwell. The crime happened in the Lakes at Wild Horse subdivision which is off of Division Street and east of Highway 65. A security camera captured a man stealing two packages from the front doorstep on April 2, 2022.

The video shows a dark-colored sedan parked in the driveway. Investigators think it could be a Ford Focus or similar vehicle. Detectives describe the man as possibly in his mid-thirties with dark hair, a goatee and tattoos on both arms. The victims told deputies the packages contained an antique accordion and a vintage microphone with a total value of about $180.

4400 block of East Cromwell April 2, 2022 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to have a security plan for package deliveries. “It’s the quickest crime people can commit,” warns Deputy Paige Rippee. “You can set up plans with the postal service, FedEx, UPS or maybe set up a P.O. box so you’re not having packages delivered straight to your door where they’re easily seen.”

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

