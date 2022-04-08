Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Greene County porch pirate?

The man stole two packages from a home in the Lakes at Wild Horse subdivision in northeast Springfield.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Home security video shows tattoos on the man's arms. Deputies believe he's in his 30's.
Home security video shows tattoos on the man's arms. Deputies believe he's in his 30's.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies are investigating a theft in the 4400 block of East Cromwell. The crime happened in the Lakes at Wild Horse subdivision which is off of Division Street and east of Highway 65. A security camera captured a man stealing two packages from the front doorstep on April 2, 2022.

The video shows a dark-colored sedan parked in the driveway. Investigators think it could be a Ford Focus or similar vehicle. Detectives describe the man as possibly in his mid-thirties with dark hair, a goatee and tattoos on both arms. The victims told deputies the packages contained an antique accordion and a vintage microphone with a total value of about $180.

4400 block of East Cromwell April 2, 2022
4400 block of East Cromwell April 2, 2022(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to have a security plan for package deliveries. “It’s the quickest crime people can commit,” warns Deputy Paige Rippee. “You can set up plans with the postal service, FedEx, UPS or maybe set up a P.O. box so you’re not having packages delivered straight to your door where they’re easily seen.”

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest two men in deadly shooting in West Plains, Mo.
Police identify victim, suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Plains, Mo. truck stop
Angelina E. Harvey, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run
Traffic Radar Sensor
Fact Finders: The white boxes hanging near traffic lights in Springfield, Mo.
Dan Albert Myers/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of man reported missing; 1 arrested
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Greene County porch pirate?
Courtesy: Searcy County Sheriff's Office
Emergency crews airlift 3 after a high-speed crash in Searcy County, Ark. on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols tips his cap as he steps up to bat during...
Waino, O’Neill lift Cards over Pirates in Pujols’ return
Opening Day clydesdales
How the Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for their big day at Busch Stadium