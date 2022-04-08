City of West Plains, Mo. celebrates the state’s largest municipal solar farm

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains celebrated the state’s largest municipal solar farm.

City leaders and Evergy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The solar farm covers 40 acres of land just north of the city. It features 25,000 solar panels, making it the largest municipal-owned one in the state of Missouri. It goes online on April 22. The farm will produce enough energy to power over 2,000 houses.

”The staff and city council are looking to the future,” said Mayor Mike Topliff. “We want to build a city where our generations grow up here, our kids get educated move back and a step forward is to be proactive in our infrastructure.”

Construction began in April of 2021. In total, the complete array will include 26,316 panels.

