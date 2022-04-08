Advertisement

Cover your crops! Professionals prep for freeze warning, explain how to protect plants in the Ozarks

Friday’s freeze warning has many home gardeners scrambling to protect their young plants.
Friday’s freeze warning has many home gardeners scrambling to protect their young plants.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Mo. (KY3) - Friday’s freeze warning has many home gardeners scrambling to protect their young plants.

Professionals around the Ozarks are also taking action, but on a much larger scale. At Gardener’s Orchard and Bakery in Brighton, they’re rolling out huge row covers to protect the blossoms on a field of strawberry plants.

The covers act like a blanket, keeping the plants underneath about 10 degrees warmer than the outside air. The agricultural manager says you can do the same thing for your plants by using a sheet of plastic. He also suggests an extra step to help keep your fruits and veggies warm.

“Fill up a bunch of gallons of water with warm water and put them next to the plants,” Andrei Gradinariu, agricultural manager with Gardener’s Orchard and Bakery. “The warm temperature from those gallons of water is going to radiate out and protect your crop. That is very, very efficient.”

Workers can’t use row covers to protect the farm’s peach crop, so they’ll use fire instead. They plan to light several burn piles near the orchard to warm up the air around the trees which should keep most of them frost-free.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect for Friday’s freeze warning:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Radar Sensor
Fact Finders: The white boxes hanging near traffic lights in Springfield, Mo.
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield Police Dept. warns women to be aware of man saying they have a flat tire
Dan Albert Myers/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of man reported missing; 1 arrested
As skies clear, the temperature will drop into the 20s for much of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: From snow to severe weather in just days

Latest News

Ghost Towns/Ozarks Life Vault
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life Vault: Ghost towns around the Ozarks
Ed Fillmer's Ozark Life Vault: Ghost towns around the Ozarks
This Hound mix was found off north Park in Springfield
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Found puppy, possibly dumped by J&J Plumbing on north Park street in Springfield
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
SAVE THE DATE: Ozarks a key spot for watching total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024