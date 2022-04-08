Cover your crops! Professionals prep for freeze warning, explain how to protect plants in the Ozarks

BRIGHTON, Mo. (KY3) - Friday’s freeze warning has many home gardeners scrambling to protect their young plants.

Professionals around the Ozarks are also taking action, but on a much larger scale. At Gardener’s Orchard and Bakery in Brighton, they’re rolling out huge row covers to protect the blossoms on a field of strawberry plants.

The covers act like a blanket, keeping the plants underneath about 10 degrees warmer than the outside air. The agricultural manager says you can do the same thing for your plants by using a sheet of plastic. He also suggests an extra step to help keep your fruits and veggies warm.

“Fill up a bunch of gallons of water with warm water and put them next to the plants,” Andrei Gradinariu, agricultural manager with Gardener’s Orchard and Bakery. “The warm temperature from those gallons of water is going to radiate out and protect your crop. That is very, very efficient.”

Workers can’t use row covers to protect the farm’s peach crop, so they’ll use fire instead. They plan to light several burn piles near the orchard to warm up the air around the trees which should keep most of them frost-free.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect for Friday’s freeze warning:

