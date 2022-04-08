Advertisement

Emergency crews airlift 3 after a high-speed crash in Searcy County, Ark. on Thursday

Courtesy: Searcy County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Searcy County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a high-speed crash that injured three people Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Rail Road between Marshall and Leslie around 3:15 p.m.

Sheriff Kenny Cassell says the driver in Toyota Tacoma was traveling at a high-rate speed. The truck left the road and struck a tree head-on. The driver and two juveniles inside the vehicle suffered injuries. Another juvenile inside the car did not suffer any known injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest two men in deadly shooting in West Plains, Mo.
Police identify victim, suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Plains, Mo. truck stop
Angelina E. Harvey, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run
Traffic Radar Sensor
Fact Finders: The white boxes hanging near traffic lights in Springfield, Mo.
Dan Albert Myers/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of man reported missing; 1 arrested
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols tips his cap as he steps up to bat during...
Waino, O’Neill lift Cards over Pirates in Pujols’ return
Opening Day clydesdales
How the Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for their big day at Busch Stadium
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw beats the throw to Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky...
Witt a debut! Royals rookie stars in win over Guardians
Property tax increase likely for most Carroll County, Ark. homeowners