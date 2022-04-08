Emergency crews airlift 3 after a high-speed crash in Searcy County, Ark. on Thursday

NEAR MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a high-speed crash that injured three people Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Rail Road between Marshall and Leslie around 3:15 p.m.

Sheriff Kenny Cassell says the driver in Toyota Tacoma was traveling at a high-rate speed. The truck left the road and struck a tree head-on. The driver and two juveniles inside the vehicle suffered injuries. Another juvenile inside the car did not suffer any known injuries.

