Greene County Democrats to host Democrat Days event since two-year hiatus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats are hosting a Democrat Days event Saturday at the Doubletree Hilton on North Glenstone Avenue.

The event is considered one of the largest annual gatherings of members of the Democrat party across the Ozarks region. It is filled with guest speakers and opportunities to meet local candidates. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Several guest speakers will present throughout the day, including Betsy Fogle, James Owen, and Crystal Quade. U.S. Senate Candidates will be featured in a discussion hosted by Jeff Houghton.

“We had planned the event two years ago, and then decided that we had to cancel the event,” said Greene County Democrats spokesperson Tyler Gunlock. “I think we’re really excited to get this one officially launched and ready to go. The planning part is over, and now we just get together and have fun.”

There will be several seminars, training, and panels presented during the day that are free and open to the public. The breakfast and lunch events have sold out, but there are several break-out sessions for voters to learn more about issues that matter to the Democratic party.

“Fred Wellman comes from the Lincoln Project, and one of their main goals is to talk about January 6 and its impact on the country and how that’s gonna play into the politics of the future,” said Gunlock.

The Green County Republicans recently hosted a Lincoln Day event, during which voters could enjoy break-out sessions and hear from candidates running for office.

“There were so many Republicans, we had another year of blowout attendance,” said Green County Republicans Spokesperson Bradley Cooper. “Republicans are ready to take back the Senate, take back the House, take back the state auditor seat, and then retain and beat our local seats to where we’re going to be able to have a really great year and move forward.”

Greene County’s Lincoln Day event is one of the largest annual gatherings of members of the Republican party across the state. The event included a lineup of speakers including Gov. Mike Parson, Rep. Billy Long, and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“We were really able to take what people want it well Republicans want it to get to know the candidates to move forward to have a message to move forward and then to celebrate our statewide officeholders,” said Cooper.

Democrat Days is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Greene county democrat day schedule 2022 (KY3)

For an additional list of speakers and topics, CLICK HERE.

