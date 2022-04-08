Groundbreaking ceremony today to celebrate new restaurant and concert venue in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 3 p.m. Friday, April 8th to celebrate the beginning of construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa. The 14 Mill Market will be a food hall with 10 restaurants, featuring local chefs who each offer a unique style and flavor. There will also be a full bar with several local brews on tap, outdoor activities, and an outdoor concert venue. The market is being brought to Nixa by longtime residents Rich and Leah Callahan. Leah says they are beyond excited to see the walls start going up.

“This has been almost a year in the works, with planning and designing, and to see a groundbreaking is like a dream,” says Leah Callahan. “We’re still a long way away, but we could not be more excited to celebrate with everyone.”

Leah says actual construction should be underway in the next week or two, with the doors opening sometime this fall.

“It’s always exciting when we see new buildings being built in Nixa,” says Chris Russell, President and CEO of the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce. “Dollar Tree recently opened up, Scooters Coffee and now we have the 14 Mill Market with this new food hall concept. Nixa residents love to go out to eat, and they do frequent a lot of our restaurants, but a lot of the time people want more choices. So this will give more opportunity for Nixa residents to stay right here at home.”

At around the same time the 14 Mill Market is under construction, MoDOT will be working on Mount Vernon Street, otherwise known as Highway 14. The department will be widening the street to five lanes between Fort Street and Tiffany Boulevard, as well as adding sidewalks and improving traffic signals in the area. A representative with MoDOT says there should be more in-depth details about the project later this month. Russell says the street improvement project and the buzz around 14 Mill Market have made more businesses and developers interested in coming to Nixa.

“Right now we do have some other people that are interested in developing the downtown area,” says Russell. “We can’t disclose all that information yet because it’s still in the very early stages, but in the near future, you’re gonna see additional development and revitalization of other buildings along that corridor. So, you know, seeing this widening project, seeing the 14 Mill Market come into play, will also mean that the city will have to step up their game a little bit to hopefully continue to see downtown businesses thrive.”

“We really hope this will be a place for our community to just be involved together,” says Leah. “We just want to be one piece of the puzzle, just adding to already a great city. We already have great downtown businesses, and we don’t want to take away from that, we just want to add to it.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 203 E Mount Vernon Street in Nixa at 3 p.m.

Construction updates and information about chefs coming to the market will be available on its Facebook page.

