How the Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for their big day at Busch Stadium
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals Home Opener is also a big day for the St. Louis favorite Budweiser Clydesdales.
The Clydesdales start their day at 6 a.m. with breakfast. They are then each given a full-body bath that includes mane and tail shampoo and conditioning. They are brought to Busch Stadium in 50-foot tractor-trailers.
For their big day, the Clydesdales wear harness collars that each weigh 130 pounds, and their shoes weigh 5 pounds each.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.