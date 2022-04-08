Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Found puppy, possibly dumped by J&J Plumbing on north Park street in Springfield

This Hound mix was found off north Park in Springfield
This Hound mix was found off north Park in Springfield(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring what animal control calls a Heinz 57 dog found loose in Springfield.

That’s what they call dogs with a whole lot of breeds in them. They’re thinking this lost dog is some kind of Basset Hound and Dachshund mix, possibly with a little Lab thrown in.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss tells us, “he was found in the 1400 block of north Park near J&J Plumbing. Some of the workers there saw him and thought he might have been dumped and then brought him out to us.”

That was back on April 4th. Whatever breed he is, he’s just a puppy, about six to eight months old and has a ton of energy.

He’s in relatively good shape but he does have very long toenails so he may have been on the loose for awhile.

He’s very social and vocal and has short, Basset hound legs.

If you recognize this dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also reach them through their website at the link below.

You can also submit any lost or found animals to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Radar Sensor
Fact Finders: The white boxes hanging near traffic lights in Springfield, Mo.
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield Police Dept. warns women to be aware of man saying they have a flat tire
Dan Albert Myers/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of man reported missing; 1 arrested
As skies clear, the temperature will drop into the 20s for much of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: From snow to severe weather in just days

Latest News

Friday’s freeze warning has many home gardeners scrambling to protect their young plants.
Cover your crops! Professionals prep for freeze warning, explain how to protect plants in the Ozarks
Ghost Towns/Ozarks Life Vault
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life Vault: Ghost towns around the Ozarks
Ed Fillmer's Ozark Life Vault: Ghost towns around the Ozarks
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
SAVE THE DATE: Ozarks a key spot for watching total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024