Leigh’s Lost and Found: Found puppy, possibly dumped by J&J Plumbing on north Park street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring what animal control calls a Heinz 57 dog found loose in Springfield.

That’s what they call dogs with a whole lot of breeds in them. They’re thinking this lost dog is some kind of Basset Hound and Dachshund mix, possibly with a little Lab thrown in.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss tells us, “he was found in the 1400 block of north Park near J&J Plumbing. Some of the workers there saw him and thought he might have been dumped and then brought him out to us.”

That was back on April 4th. Whatever breed he is, he’s just a puppy, about six to eight months old and has a ton of energy.

He’s in relatively good shape but he does have very long toenails so he may have been on the loose for awhile.

He’s very social and vocal and has short, Basset hound legs.

If you recognize this dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also reach them through their website at the link below.

