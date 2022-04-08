Advertisement

Nixa breaks ground on 14 Mill Market, large food hall and concert venue planned

Crews broke ground on the 14 Mill Market, a new major business development, Friday afternoon in...
Crews broke ground on the 14 Mill Market, a new major business development, Friday afternoon in Nixa.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Crews broke ground on a new major business development Friday afternoon in Nixa.

The 14 Mill Market will be a food hall with 10 restaurants, an outdoor concert hall and other venues. The 12,000-square-foot hope to open for business this fall.

The owners tell us, the property is one of the first homesteads in Nixa from the late 1800s. It became a feed mill in the 1950s.

