Nixa breaks ground on 14 Mill Market, large food hall and concert venue planned

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Crews broke ground on a new major business development Friday afternoon in Nixa.

The 14 Mill Market will be a food hall with 10 restaurants, an outdoor concert hall and other venues. The 12,000-square-foot hope to open for business this fall.

The owners tell us, the property is one of the first homesteads in Nixa from the late 1800s. It became a feed mill in the 1950s.

For more information on the 14 Mill Market, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.