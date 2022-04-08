SAVE THE DATE: Ozarks a key spot for watching total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A total solar eclipse will cross North America two years from today on April 8, 2024. And the Ozarks should have one of the best viewing spots.

With a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

NASA says 13 U.S. states will be within the path of totality: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also be within the path of totality.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse Map/Courtesy: NASA (ky3)

It will start around the noon hour for the Ozarks. For exact times when the eclipse will occur in each area, visit NASA’s website.

