Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. shares COVID-19 data for March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released its COVID-19 data for the month of March.

Key Points:

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients were significantly lower in Greene County in March compared to February, further showing that the Omicron surge has waned significantly. In comparison to the 81 people hospitalized with 21 in critical care on Feb. 28, as of March 31, there were 17 people hospitalized with 3 in critical care. While this significant reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations is a positive indicator that COVID-19 severity in the community is declining, everyone should continue to be vigilant in reducing the spread to avoid any future surges.

The CDC outlines a combination of three metrics to determine the impact level, new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the past 7 days, the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the county, and the count of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

Based on these three indicators, Greene County is at a Low-Impact Level for COVID-19 as indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Impact Level Map. This means that prevention strategies include staying up to date on vaccines and boosters, getting tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, and maintaining improved ventilation in indoor spaces.

Health leaders urge everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible. More information and vaccination opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or at 417-874-1211.

Other COVID-19 data from March:

Cases:

There were 543 cases reported in March cases compared to 4,102 cases in February. This is a 96% decrease in COVID-19 cases.

The 7-day rolling average for March 1 was 38.7, and the 7-day rolling average for March 31 was 17.5, indicating the number of COVID-19 cases reduced by over half during the month.

Those aged 71+ had the highest total cases of COVID-19 for March at 22% of all cases. This is up from February when those in this age group made up 13% of total cases.

Individuals aged 23-30 had the second-highest total case percentage at 13% of all total cases.



Death/Hospitalizations:

Springfield-Greene County lost 2* lives in March due to COVID-19 complications compared to 35 in February.

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 70s

As of April 5, there are 16 patients currently admitted to Greene County hospitals with 3 patients in critical care.

*This number represents confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred in March. This number could change based on delayed reports.

Vaccination:

Over 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across 39 free vaccination clinics during March.

91% of the vaccine doses administered in March were to Greene County residents.

Adults aged 12 – 64 made up 67% of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Seniors aged 65+ made up 21% of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Children under 11 years of age made up 11% of doses administered in March.

