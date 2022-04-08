Advertisement

Springfield police identify person tied to Chevy Cruze, investigations ongoing

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has identified a person connected with a red Chevy Cruze and believed to be involved in several reported incidents.

Police did not release a name of the person connected with the truck. It’s unclear if any criminal charges have been or will be filed in connection with the reported incidents.

On Thursday, the Springfield Police Department warned female drivers to be aware of a man flagging people down claiming they have a flat tire.

Police say it has happened on multiple occasions from mid-March until April 3. Several women told police that a man told them to pull into a parking lot because of a flat tire. He then, carrying a tire gauge, asked them to exit the vehicle to show them the flat tire, per police. Each of these times, the victims say they did not have a flat tire.

Springfield Police say there have been two reported incidents within the city, and a third was reported in Strafford earlier this week.

All of the reported incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding these cases should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

