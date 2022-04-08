Springfield woman charged in death of man who vanished in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a Springfield in connection with the death of a man who vanished in March.

Jessica L. McCammon, 42, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and distribution of a controlled substance. A judge ordered her held without any bond.

Dan Myers, 52, vanished on March 22. His body was found in a wooded area in the 10000 block of North Farm Road 167 on Wednesday near Pleasant Hope. Investigators say leads led them to the location.

