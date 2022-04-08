Springfield woman charged in death of man who vanished in March
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a Springfield in connection with the death of a man who vanished in March.
Jessica L. McCammon, 42, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and distribution of a controlled substance. A judge ordered her held without any bond.
Dan Myers, 52, vanished on March 22. His body was found in a wooded area in the 10000 block of North Farm Road 167 on Wednesday near Pleasant Hope. Investigators say leads led them to the location.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.