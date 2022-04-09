Advertisement

3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Josh Morgan, CBS46 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed during a robbery at their family shooting range in Grantville, Georgia.

The robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.

WGCL reported when police arrived, they found the range’s owner, his wife, and their grandson had been killed.

Police have identified the owner as Richard Hawk.

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and Family in our prayers,” Grantville Police said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

Grantville Police said approximately 40 guns and the security camera DVR were taken from the scene.

Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the ATF were called to help investigate the case. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Police are asking for the community’s help in gathering any information about the incident. They said anyone in the area who may have driven by the range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford Expedition.

