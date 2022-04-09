Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris ranked among top 500 richest billionaires in new Forbes list

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops founder and Springfield native Johnny Morris was recognized as one the 500 richest billionaires in the world, according to a new list from Forbes.

The annual list ranked more than 2,600 billionaires based on their net wealth. Those included in the list are worth a collective $12.7 trillion.

Morris, 74, ranked No. 424 on the list, a significant rise from from No. 705 on last year’s list. Forbes estimates his net worth is at $6.5 billion.

“We share a steadfast belief that the future of our industry, and the outdoor sports we all love, depends -- more than anything else -- on how we manage our natural resources,” said Morris via Forbes.

The ranking comes less than a week after Bass Pro Shops marked its 50th anniversary with the World’s Fishing Fair in Springfield. The event drew hundreds of thousands of people and provided an estimated $80 million in economic impact to the Springfield area.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved to the No. 1 spot on Forbes’ list, with an estimated net worth of $219 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who previously led the list, fell to the No. 2 spot with an estimated net worth of $171 billion.

