Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The news of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins stunned the National Football League.
Among those expressing their sympathies are a number of players from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a close relationship with Haskins.
Last summer, he tweeted video of him receiving passes from Haskins during a workout.
Other reactions came in from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Josh Gordon:
