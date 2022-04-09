Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers consider legislation to create Flood Resiliency Act

(Tara Lynn)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A bill in the Missouri Senate that could help the state better prepare and respond to flooding is moving swiftly with a lot of backing.

SB 984, which is sponsored by Missouri State Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-District 12), would create the Flood Resiliency Act. That would lead to a program administered by the Department of Natural Resources to increase flood resiliency along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

If approved, the state could use funds to repair damage and replace river levees without having to wait on the federal government. For Missourians, the floods of 1993 and 2019 are two powerful reminders of the need to be prepared.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association says it’s about trying to do as much as they can to minimize flood damage.

“At the end of the day, ultimately we know that we can’t stop every flood,” said Ben Travlos with the Missouri Corn Growers Association. “At the same time, we know that we can do better by making improvements to enable us to better withstand flood events and decrease the damage from flood events when the waters rise again.”

The bill is one step away from a vote for final passage. The next Senate hearing over the bill falls on April 11.

