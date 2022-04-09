Advertisement

PREGAME PHOTOS: Springfield Cardinals 2022 Home Opener

By Joey Schneider
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Baseball season is back! The Springfield Cardinals begin the 2022 season with an Opening Day matchup against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Temperatures dipped to the low 40s by first pitch. Hundreds of fans are bundled up and braving the cold at Hammons Field.

Check the photo gallery above for pregame photos.

