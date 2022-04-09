Searcy County Sheriff’s Office investigates cyberbullying through Snapchat

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office says multiple children are connected with recent allegations of cyberbullying through Snapchat.

Investigators learned about the cyberbullying on April 3. According to Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell, the investigation has revealed an intricate web of “posts” to multiple “groups” created by children on this social media platform to taunt and defame the character of their peers.

Cassell says social media can be a useful tool when used as intended, but like any other cyber platforms, it can be very destructive when used to taunt, harass and embarrass others.

“Make no mistake. The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office will take all measures to ensure the safety of all children as well as conducting a thorough investigation involving these allegations,” said Cassell.

Investigators in this case are urging parents to monitor their children’s activities on all social media platforms to help identify victims of harassment.

“The best way to control cyber bullying is to refrain from the use of any social media platform where users can hide behind false usernames to verbally attack children,” said Cassell.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Searcy County Sheriff’s Department at 870-448-2340.

