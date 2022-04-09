Advertisement

Searcy County Sheriff’s Office investigates cyberbullying through Snapchat

(WBTV File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office says multiple children are connected with recent allegations of cyberbullying through Snapchat.

Investigators learned about the cyberbullying on April 3. According to Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell, the investigation has revealed an intricate web of “posts” to multiple “groups” created by children on this social media platform to taunt and defame the character of their peers.

Cassell says social media can be a useful tool when used as intended, but like any other cyber platforms, it can be very destructive when used to taunt, harass and embarrass others.

“Make no mistake. The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office will take all measures to ensure the safety of all children as well as conducting a thorough investigation involving these allegations,” said Cassell.

Investigators in this case are urging parents to monitor their children’s activities on all social media platforms to help identify victims of harassment. 

“The best way to control cyber bullying is to refrain from the use of any social media platform where users can hide behind false usernames to verbally attack children,” said Cassell.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Searcy County Sheriff’s Department at 870-448-2340.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
Mother, wife face charges in the disappearance of 3 children from Springfield, Mo.
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Springfield woman charged in death of man who vanished in March
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police identify person tied to Chevy Cruze, investigations ongoing
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Keith Carnes
Jackson County prosecutor dismisses murder charge, man to be released from Licking, Mo. prison
Jackson County prosecutor dismisses murder charge, man to be released from Licking, Mo. prison
Highs climb back to the low 60s Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & Sunny Weekend Followed by Strong Storms Late Sunday
Greene County Democrats to host Democrat Days event since two-year hiatus