Veterinarians treating 11 emaciated, neglected dogs found in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Veterinarians are treating 11 dogs in urgent need of medical attention in Pulaski County.

Deputies found 11 dogs severely emaciated and neglected after a wellness check Thursday in the 13000 block of Halt Drive.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say owners voluntarily surrendered the 11 dogs to the Kitten and Puppy Division. Right now, the dogs are receiving medical attention from veterinarians. No deaths have been reported at this time.

Prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The sheriff’s office has not released names of the owners.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.