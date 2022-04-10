FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Next severe storm threats Sunday night through Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather threats expected from Sunday night to Monday morning.

The next storm system in the Ozarks is expected to intensify from 11 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

Prior to the storms, winds will increase out of the south and gusts could reach up to 40 mph. There is a chance for high temperatures in the 70s. Thunderstorms are forecast to explode late in the evening along a cold front. The storm producing the frontal boundary slides south into Arkansas on Monday.

