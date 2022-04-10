Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden, US Secretary of Education planning visit to Knob Noster, Mo. on Wednesday

First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event at the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in...
First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event at the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KY3) - First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are planning a visit to the Show-Me-State this week just outside of the Ozarks region.

Biden and Cardona are planning to travel to Knob Noster, Missouri, for a series of events.

Both are expected to arrive in Knob Noster around noon. They are planning to visit Whiteman Air Force Base to highlight the Month of the Military Child and programs that support military-connected students, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative.

Later in the afternoon, Biden and Cardona are planning to visit Whiteman Elementary School. They are also planning to attend a pep assembly at Knob Noster High School and deliver remarks in recognition of Month of the Military Child.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Lows will drop into the 50's
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Expected This Evening & Overnight
Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris ranked among top 500 richest billionaires in new Forbes list
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Springfield woman charged in death of man who vanished in March
Motorcyclist crashes into forklift, suffers moderate injuries near Springfield

Latest News

PHOTO: KSLA News 12
Hy-Vee, first responders to give away 300 hams Monday in Springfield to families in need
Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns drivers to watch out for turtles
Woman hospitalized after jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
For those who helped clean up Saturday around Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, it was not...
Volunteers discuss cleanup efforts and history at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield