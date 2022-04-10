Homeowner, suspected thief fire shots in Walnut Grove after confrontation

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A homeowner and a suspected thief exchanged shots after a confrontation Sunday afternoon in Walnut Grove.

Deputies say it happened around 1:30 p.m. outside a home in the 10000 block of North FR51.

The homeowner told Greene County deputies they noticed someone who didn’t belong around the home and suspected that person was trying to steal from their home.

After a confrontation, investigators say the suspect fired a few shots at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire and shot at the suspect. No one was struck or hurt after several shots were fired.

Investigators say the suspect got away. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office made extensive location efforts to try and find the suspect Sunday, but deputies couldn’t find anyone in the search.

The homeowner has had some theft issues in the past, according to the sheriff’s office. They noticed someone who didn’t live at the home and suspected they were stealing. It’s unknown if the suspect and homeowner knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available.

