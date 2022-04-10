Advertisement

Homeowner, suspected thief fire shots in Walnut Grove after confrontation

(WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A homeowner and a suspected thief exchanged shots after a confrontation Sunday afternoon in Walnut Grove.

Deputies say it happened around 1:30 p.m. outside a home in the 10000 block of North FR51.

The homeowner told Greene County deputies they noticed someone who didn’t belong around the home and suspected that person was trying to steal from their home.

After a confrontation, investigators say the suspect fired a few shots at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire and shot at the suspect. No one was struck or hurt after several shots were fired.

Investigators say the suspect got away. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office made extensive location efforts to try and find the suspect Sunday, but deputies couldn’t find anyone in the search.

The homeowner has had some theft issues in the past, according to the sheriff’s office. They noticed someone who didn’t live at the home and suspected they were stealing. It’s unknown if the suspect and homeowner knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Lows will drop into the 50's
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Expected This Evening & Overnight
Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris ranked among top 500 richest billionaires in new Forbes list
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Springfield woman charged in death of man who vanished in March
Motorcyclist crashes into forklift, suffers moderate injuries near Springfield

Latest News

Scottie Scheffler hits on the 14th fairway during the final round at the Masters golf...
THE MASTERS: Scottie Scheffler dominates the field to win first major championship
First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event at the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in...
First Lady Jill Biden, US Secretary of Education planning visit to Knob Noster, Mo. on Wednesday
PHOTO: KSLA News 12
Hy-Vee, first responders to give away 300 hams Monday in Springfield to families in need
Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns drivers to watch out for turtles