Hy-Vee, first responders to give away 300 hams Monday in Springfield to families in need

PHOTO: KSLA News 12
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hy-Vee employees and Springfield-area first responders are joining forces to give away 300 hams to Monday to families in need.

Volunteers will distribute hundreds of Hormel Cure 81 hams from 5-7 p.m. Monday at The Fairbanks at 1126 N. Broadway. The effort comes as part of Hy-Vee’s annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign.

Hams for the Holidays, now in its fifth year, is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores. Springfield is one of 19 stops that Hy-Vee is making across ten states to deliver nearly 7,400 total hams.

This year’s Hams for the Holidays campaign kicks off Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” initiative to raise funds to help supply local food banks. The campaign will run daily at Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores for the next several months.

In order to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, hams will be safely loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-thru method to minimize physical contact.

For more information on the Hams for the Holidays campaign, CLICK HERE.

