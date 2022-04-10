Advertisement

Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death, according to the Lyons police chief. He could also face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother’s Social Security checks for years after she died.(Source: Lyons Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) - A man suspected of concealing the deaths of his mother and sister has been arrested on felony charges nearly a year after their bodies were found buried in the backyard of their suburban Chicago house.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said Thursday that 45-year-old Michael Lelko will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death. Herion said Lelko also could face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother’s Social Security checks for years after she died.

In August, police discovered the bodies of 79-year-old Jean Lelko and 44-year-old Jennifer Lelko. Both bodies had been buried in plastic tubs that had been sealed with duct tape, according to the Associated Press. Police say Lelko told them his mother died in 2015 and his sister died in 2019.

Herion said charges were not filed for several months because the bodies were not positively identified until this year. Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.

Herion said Michael Lelko’s 41-year-old brother, John Lelko, remains the subject of an investigation, the AP reports. He could face obstruction charges because he initially told police that his mother and sister were alive and living elsewhere, even though he knew they were both dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
Mother, wife face charges in the disappearance of 3 children from Springfield, Mo.
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Springfield woman charged in death of man who vanished in March
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police identify person tied to Chevy Cruze, investigations ongoing
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

Speeding has been a problem in the Parkcrest Neighborhood recently. Now, the city of...
Parkcrest Neighborhood in Springfield sees constant speeding, city plans on remodeling roadways
William Byron (24) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville...
Martinsville: Byron races to NASCAR Cup-leading 2nd victory
Volunteers discuss cleanup efforts and history at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion