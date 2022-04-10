Advertisement

Motorcyclist crashes into forklift, suffers moderate injuries near Springfield

(ARC Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist is being treated for moderate injuries after crashing into a forklift just outside of Springfield city limits.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Sunshine Street. An 18-year-old woman is being treated for her injuries.

Investigators say the victim struck the left side of the forklift on private property, then she was ejected from the motorcycle. The forklift was parked during the collision. The exact cause of the crash was not disclosed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

