Southwest Missouri residents encourage others to attend a concealed carry class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has open carry gun laws, but there are classes out there to get your concealed carry permit.

At a concealed carry classes, like ones at Cherokee Farms in Springfield, guests can learn more on gun safety and education. Jaretta Holt, who attended a concealed carry class Saturday, said educating yourself on firearms is important.

“People need to learn to be safe with their weapons, especially if they have children,” said Holt. “People are getting killed with guns due to lack of training. People are leaving their guns unsecured, and their children are getting hold of them.”

Jaretta and Charles Holt are from Republic. They said everyone should know how to use a gun properly, but they are mainly attending for state-by-state education.

“We do travel a lot. Indiana, Florida, Texas, Texas, Tennessee, different places. I just want to make sure my permit is valid in those areas,” said Holt.

The concealed carry classes educate those on gun safety, laws, mechanics and many more. Locals such as Jim Kruse said having gun safety education while traveling is a must.

“Gives me the ability to go to other states for traveling like on vacation and we can have more flexibility,” said Kruse.

Holt said she wants everyone with a gun to be as safe as possible.

“I think they should take it period, whether they go out of state or not,” said Holt. “I think everybody should take some kind of training.”

