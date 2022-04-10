Advertisement

Volunteers discuss cleanup efforts and history at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

By Thomas Leonard, KY3 Photojournalist
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - For those helping to clean up around Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield this weekend, it’s not just about picking up trash, but also recognizing history.

Around 35 volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning up on Park Day, an annual observance since 1996. The American Battlefield Trust has sponsored Park Day for two-plus decades as part of a hands-on effort to preserve sites tied with the Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812.

Volunteers gathered to clean up around the southern end of Gibson’s Mill Trail next to Wilson’s Creek. Crews are picking up trash along a stream of Wilson’s Creek to prevent it from washing down into Table Rock Lake. Many also helped pick up trash along Wilson Road, which is on the south end of the park, to prevent it from going into a landfill.

Historians say the cleanup site Saturday is the approximate location where union troops with Plummer’s battalion crossed a boundary. General Lyon and his troops took Bloody Hill and held that, but they were getting some fire from a confederate battery. Plummer’s union men forded Wilson’s Creek around the cleanup location and tried to silence the confederate battery. That led to one of the first major battles of the Civil War in 1861.

For more information on the Battle of Wilson’s Creek, CLICK HERE.

Several volunteers who cleaned up with KY3 discussed history and explained their motivations for helping preserve the site Saturday morning.

