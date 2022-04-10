Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is hospitalized with moderate injuries after a jet ski crash Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that the crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday around the Big Niangua 1.5 mile mark.

Investigators say the jet ski crashed after it had a mechanical failure. The driver lost control, then collided with a dock. The passenger, a 26-year-old woman, suffered moderate injuries. It’s the first water-related collision investigated by MSHP at the Lake of the Ozarks this year.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

