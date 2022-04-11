Advertisement

Barry County’s sheriff thanks eyes of theft victim in recovery of stolen property

By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office recovered several items stolen from the Exeter Fire Protection District and other victims in the county.

Exeter Fire Chief Donnie Chadd says he discovered the missing items on April 2 Station 2. Thieves also busted out a station window. They also damaged a door. Chief Chadd says most of the stolen items have been recovered. Those items include a four-wheeler, a chainsaw, and a mobile radio used in the fire truck.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says there were three other victims in the Exeter community. Sheriff Boyd says a man called the office and told investigators he saw some of his neighbor’s property at a house west of town. Investigators solved four crimes after executing a search warrant.  The thieves also stole a truck and trailer and wood splitting equipment.  

Sheriff Boyd says he encourages the community to look out for their fellow neighbors.

“That’s what helped us with this a neighbor drove by and said hey I think that’s my neighbor’s stuff, anytime you have neighbors who watch out for each other man it helps us tremendously,” said Sheriff Boyd.

Chief Chadd thanked detectives for quick work in the case.

”It’s very hard to replace those items, money’s always tight, the radio alone cost $1,500,” said Chief Chadd.

Sheriff Boyd says deputies arrested a man and a woman on municipal charges. The investigation is ongoing.

