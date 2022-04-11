Advertisement

Detectives reveal new details in the death of a Springfield man reported missing

Jessica McCammon booking photo
Jessica McCammon booking photo(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators have released new information on the death of a Springfield man reported missing for nearly two weeks.

Jessica L. McCammon, 42, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and distribution of a controlled substance in the death of Dan Myers, 52. Deputies found his body in a wooded area in the 10000 block of North Farm Road 167 on Wednesday near Pleasant Hope.

Investigators say McCammon admitted to a witness she overdosed Myers with Fentanyl because he was abusive to her in their relationship. The witness explains McCammon researched how much of the drug it would take to kill Myers.

Detectives say after Myers died, the witness said she and McCammon drove to an address on Farm Road 167 where they burned Myers’ skeletal remains and his truck. Detectives say a cell phone was seized from McCammon’s property. The cell phone contained a video with audio of Myers and McCammon the night he died from the lethal dose of Fentanyl.

In an interview with detectives, McCammon denied knowing where Myers was. Detectives say she described a long history of domestic violence.

