Advertisement

Federal officials consider transportation mask mandate’s fate

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An update on the transportation mask mandate is expected to be released later this week.

The White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a scientific framework to decide on the health issue.

The federal transportation mask mandate for places like planes and trains, is scheduled to expire on April 18.

In most places nationwide, facial coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few severe storms will be possible mainly in northern Arkansas and far southern Missouri this...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms today, some severe
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Next severe storm threats Sunday night through Monday morning
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
Suspected thief, another person fire shots in Walnut Grove after confrontation
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board of directors
The Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey, will close permanently this week, leaving just three...
Once a retail giant, Kmart nears extinction after closure
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks a news...
St. Louis prosecutor, disciplinary panel reach agreement
Currently in jail as Vincente Barrera, this man has allegedly used dozens of aliases over the...
Man uses 30+ aliases to elude criminal charges, deputies say