FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Monday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for a night of severe storms in the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. It lasts until 4 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties.

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of high winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. This activity begins the potential for severe storm chances through Wednesday.

