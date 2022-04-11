FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for a night of severe storms in the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. It lasts until 4 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties.

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of high winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. This activity begins the potential for severe storm chances through Wednesday.

