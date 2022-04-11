Advertisement

Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center looking for donations after rescuing 11 dogs in Pulaski County

By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities rescued 11 emaciated dogs from a home in Pulaski County. They brought them to the Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center.

The dogs need a lot of care due to their condition. The dogs were found at a home in Pulaski County. The owner surrendered to the Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center. For checking the severity of their weight loss, most of the dogs scored a one to three out of 10.

”If you rank really low, then there’s no muscle mass. There’s no fat on the body. Ribs are showing bones are protruding things like that,” said Lt. April Bryan with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The shelter’s director says all the dogs are five months to four years old and are in need of medical treatment.

”They’ve already started on medication to help with some of the stuff that’s going on with them currently,” said Diane Lanning.

When the dogs are in good enough condition, they’ll be spayed and neutered.

For now, the owner has not been formally charged.

If you are looking to help the dogs here are a few ways.

Monetary Donations: https://square.link/u/LkbaN5rE

Chewy Wish List - https://bit.ly/33Q4osR

Amazon Wish List – https://a.co/0OgAc9k

Walmart Wish List – https://bit.ly/3owlbLs

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few severe storms are still expected over Arkansas and far southern Missouri as unstable air...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Storms Later This Week
Suspected thief, another person fire shots in Walnut Grove after confrontation
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Next severe storm threats Sunday night through Monday morning
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Latest News

This year MoDOT’s theme for Work Zone Week is “Work with Us.”
MoDOT workers kick off Work Zone Week with alarming stats
MoDOT workers kick off Work Zone Week with alarming stats
Keith Carnes speaks with the media in Kansas City after being released from prison on Monday,...
Keith Carnes released from prison after murder charged
BOIL ORDER ADVISORY: City of Reeds Spring, Mo. works to fix a broken water pump
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw beats the throw to Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos...
Remarkable rookie Kwan delivers again, Guardians beat Royals