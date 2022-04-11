Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center looking for donations after rescuing 11 dogs in Pulaski County

ST ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities rescued 11 emaciated dogs from a home in Pulaski County. They brought them to the Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center.

The dogs need a lot of care due to their condition. The dogs were found at a home in Pulaski County. The owner surrendered to the Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center. For checking the severity of their weight loss, most of the dogs scored a one to three out of 10.

”If you rank really low, then there’s no muscle mass. There’s no fat on the body. Ribs are showing bones are protruding things like that,” said Lt. April Bryan with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The shelter’s director says all the dogs are five months to four years old and are in need of medical treatment.

”They’ve already started on medication to help with some of the stuff that’s going on with them currently,” said Diane Lanning.

When the dogs are in good enough condition, they’ll be spayed and neutered.

For now, the owner has not been formally charged.

If you are looking to help the dogs here are a few ways.

Monetary Donations: https://square.link/u/LkbaN5rE

Chewy Wish List - https://bit.ly/33Q4osR

Amazon Wish List – https://a.co/0OgAc9k

Walmart Wish List – https://bit.ly/3owlbLs

