Laclede County law enforcement busts large drug operation

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement in Laclede County seized a large number of drugs in a raid in the Lebanon area.

Investigators served a search warrant on April 7 at a home in the 27000 block of Park Grove. Officers recovered 24 pounds of marijuana, 197 grams of THC wax, nearly 200 prescription narcotics, 29 psilocybin mushroom candy bars, 14 boxes of THC vape cartridges, two grams of cocaine, six firearms, and more than $4,000 in cash.

“The suspect, in this case, appears to be involved in the distribution of several illegal drugs, including a large scale distribution of marijuana and derivatives such as THC wax,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “Even more concerning was the amount of prescription narcotics and the amount of psilocybin mushrooms, which is a hallucinogenic substance, that was found in the residence.”

Officers arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of manufacturing and distribution of a controlled substance.

