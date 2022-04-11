Advertisement

Monday’s Cardinals game postponed

Busch Stadium is viewed as the field crew puts on the tarp during a rain delay in a baseball...
Busch Stadium is viewed as the field crew puts on the tarp during a rain delay in a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Monday’s Cardinals game has been postponed due to the weather.

The Cardinals were set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium at 1:15 p.m. The game will be made up during a split doubleheader on June 14 with the make-up for Monday’s game taking place at 12:15 p.m. followed by the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.

Tickets for Monday’s game will be valid for the rescheduled 12:15 p.m. game on June 14.

