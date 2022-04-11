Monday’s Cardinals game postponed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Monday’s Cardinals game has been postponed due to the weather.

The Cardinals were set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium at 1:15 p.m. The game will be made up during a split doubleheader on June 14 with the make-up for Monday’s game taking place at 12:15 p.m. followed by the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.

Tickets for Monday’s game will be valid for the rescheduled 12:15 p.m. game on June 14.

